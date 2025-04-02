By Alison Koo 02/04/2025

Shippers exasperated with the constant flip-flops in the Trump administration’s trade policy have agreed to transpacific shipping contracts at slightly higher rates than last year.

Linerlytica’s report this week stated that the contract rates were $200/40-foot unit higher than last year.

The contracts include provisions for surcharges should the US Trade Representative’s office succeed in imposing hefty port fees for Chinese-built ships and operators with such vessels in their fleet. This is despite the uncertain outlook for cargo volumes.

The Loadstar was told ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN