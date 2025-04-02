Canada pledges funds to diversify trade strategy as US relations sour
Trump’s trade war has provoked “total hatred” north of the border, with Canada’s PM vowing ...
Shippers exasperated with the constant flip-flops in the Trump administration’s trade policy have agreed to transpacific shipping contracts at slightly higher rates than last year.
Linerlytica’s report this week stated that the contract rates were $200/40-foot unit higher than last year.
The contracts include provisions for surcharges should the US Trade Representative’s office succeed in imposing hefty port fees for Chinese-built ships and operators with such vessels in their fleet. This is despite the uncertain outlook for cargo volumes.
The Loadstar was told ...
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar
Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk
CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Deutsche Bahn sees Schenker sale as key to recovery from 'crisis'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article