News / Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter

MSC Texas
Photo: VesselFinder
By

Following nine weeks of consecutive declines in spot freight rates on the transpacific, carriers are finally beginning to pull capacity from the trade.

Yesterday, MSC announced six transpacific sailings to be blanked, starting with next week’s sailing on theChinook service that links the Far East with Prince Rupert, Vancouver, and Seattle/Tacoma, operated with eight vessels averaging 13,000 teu, and includes Zim-chartered slots.

In addition, in week 17 it will blank two sailings out of Asia to the US west coast, the Pearl ...

