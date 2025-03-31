Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Yang Ming launches fleet expansion plan after profits soar

Yang Ming
YM Mobility. Photo: VesselFinder
By

Taiwan’s Yang Ming is bullish about long-haul ocean freight rates as it embarks on fleet expansion, said chief commercial officer Kevin Lee today.

On Friday, Yang Ming announced the purchase of three 8,000 teu boxship newbuilding resales from Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the ship-owning affiliate of Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding. They will be delivered between 2028 and 2029, marking Yang Ming’s first step in a plan to acquire 13 new ships, ranging from 8,000 to 15,000 teu.

Yang ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Cape of Good Hope China-US trade dispute Shoei Kisen Kaisha Tariffs Yang Ming Marine Transport

    Most read news

    'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business

    Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter

    US shippers slam USTR port fee plan – 'an apocalypse for trade'

    Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls

    Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO

    Cargo chief quits WestJet as freighter operations cease

    White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'

    New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?

    Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar

    Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals

    Airfreight demand expected to weaken through Q2

    Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk

    CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades

    Europe-E Asia box rates plummeting alongside backhaul demand

    'Be prepared' is key to avoiding problems on return to Suez transits

    Deutsche Bahn sees Schenker sale as key to recovery from 'crisis'