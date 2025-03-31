By Alison Koo 31/03/2025

Taiwan’s Yang Ming is bullish about long-haul ocean freight rates as it embarks on fleet expansion, said chief commercial officer Kevin Lee today.

On Friday, Yang Ming announced the purchase of three 8,000 teu boxship newbuilding resales from Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the ship-owning affiliate of Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding. They will be delivered between 2028 and 2029, marking Yang Ming’s first step in a plan to acquire 13 new ships, ranging from 8,000 to 15,000 teu.

Yang ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN