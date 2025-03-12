'Crisis-resistant' Gebrüder Weiss enjoys revenue growth despite market challenges
Austrian logistics and haulage operator Gebrüder Weiss recorded a 10% growth in revenues in 2024 ...
Taiwanese carrier Yang Ming today reported revenue of $6.94bn last year, representing a 54% increase over the $4.51bn it earned in 2023.
The carrier also unveiled plans to order 13 new box ships of between 8,000 and 15,000 teu.
It said net profit for the year came to $2bn, a massive increase over the $153m it reported for 2023, and reported “strong operational performance and profitability throughout the year”.
However, it did not disclose its volumes carried for 2024,
“The first three quarters of ...
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
CMA CGM pledges $20bn investment to boost US supply chains
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
Asia-Europe FAK price hikes manage to halt 13-week rate decline
TPM: Shipper-carrier power pendulum now swinging towards liners
CMA CGM could build medium-size vessels in US, says Saade
Airlines rethink strategy as ecommerce to US begins decline
TPM: Weak Asia-Europe rates don't mean it's a weak market
Trump offers carmakers one-month exemption from tariffs
Shifting de minimis rules hobble firms' efforts to adjust supply chains
DHL rockets – but time ‘for Global Forwarding to catch up with DSV’
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article