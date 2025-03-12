By Gavin van Marle 12/03/2025

Taiwanese carrier Yang Ming today reported revenue of $6.94bn last year, representing a 54% increase over the $4.51bn it earned in 2023.

The carrier also unveiled plans to order 13 new box ships of between 8,000 and 15,000 teu.

It said net profit for the year came to $2bn, a massive increase over the $153m it reported for 2023, and reported “strong operational performance and profitability throughout the year”.

However, it did not disclose its volumes carried for 2024,

“The first three quarters of ...

