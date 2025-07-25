Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Conference call redux – Kuehne + Nagel and the uncertain uncertainties

dreamstime_xs_148876291
ID 148876291 © Bulat Silvia | Dreamstime.com
By

Kuehne + Nagel kicked off the second quarter earnings season amongst the major listed freight forwarders from its headquarters in Schindellegi.

Headline figures: group revenues grew 8% year on year, to Sfr12.5bn ($15.73bn), while group Ebit was down 4%, to Sfr744m, and net profit also dropped 4%, to Sfr555m.

And so to the earnings call. Front and centre – who would have guessed it – was the subject of tariffs. What else is there to say? Well, quite a lot judging by ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Conference call redux Kuehne + Nagel The Purse Strings