By Gavin van Marle 11/06/2025

The market capitalisation of the leading listed shipping lines is once more on the rebound with investors recently attracted to the sector while it remains front and centre of the tariff-dominated news cycle.

Also, of course…

There’s the Red Sea crisis factor – it’s been a running joke amongst Premium writers since the Houthis first began attacking commercial shipping, which coincided with a time that carriers were looking down the barrel of an overcapacity gun, that the biggest threat to liners’ balance ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN