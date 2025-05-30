By Alison Koo 30/05/2025

Amid US-China tensions, Taiwan shipping line Wan Hai is looking to add capacity to growing regional trades, such as intra-Asia and India-Europe, general manager Tommy Hsieh told shareholders at the company’s AGM yesterday

“In April, in response to growing trade between Vietnam, Thailand, and India, we started the TTX, a new direct route from Vietnam and Thailand to the Indian east coast,” he said.

“This month, with ONE and Regional Container Lines (RCL), we started the CS2 service from China to Indonesia ...

