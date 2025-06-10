MSC invests as Ukraine bids to restore war-damaged logistics infrastructure
MSC is expanding its footprint in Ukraine’s logistics sector, with investments via subsidiaries, as Kiev ...
The Singapore-flagged Wan Hai 503 box ship continues to burn today, sparking serious environmental concerns along southern India’s Kerala coastline.
Four crew members are missing, while five of the 18 others, rescued by Indian maritime forces after abandoning ship, have serious injuries.
Red Sea crisis has driven most new capacity into extended Asia-Europe trades
Explosions and 'out-of-control' fire reported on Wan Hai box ship
Carrier price hikes hold, driving spot rates higher as space gets scarcer
Crew forced to abandon ship in latest fire on vessel carrying EVs
The Loadstar Podcast | Transport Logistic and Air Cargo Europe 2025
Asia-West Africa ULCV deployment opens new markets for carriers
Turkish Airlines falls foul of air safety regulations, claims India's aviation authority
An AI-focused and more mature Flexport debuts new tech
Does size really matter on the merry-go-round that is forwarding?
Air cargo players still wary of long-term block space deals – 'a risk on both sides'
Air rates and volumes still volatile – but carriers stay bullish
