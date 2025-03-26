Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Bullish Wan Hai, unfazed by US port fees, reports record profits

Wan Hai 323
Photo: Wan Hai Lines
By

Wan Hai Lines GM Tommy Hsieh is positive about achieving higher transpacific contract rates this year.

Yesterday, following the unveiling of the Taiwanese operator’s 2024 results, Mr Hsieh said with the breakdown of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, diversions round the Cape of Good Hope would continue.

He added: “Freight rates are lower today because demand is sluggish. As long as demand recovers, the shortage of shipping supply will still surface.

“Based on our discussions with customers, they can accept an upward adjustment of 20% ...

    Topics

    Contract rates The Purse Strings Transpacific US Trade Representative Wan Hai Lines

