Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals
New data from liner analysts at Sea-Intelligence Consulting has confirmed early schedule reliability figures for ...
Wan Hai Lines GM Tommy Hsieh is positive about achieving higher transpacific contract rates this year.
Yesterday, following the unveiling of the Taiwanese operator’s 2024 results, Mr Hsieh said with the breakdown of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, diversions round the Cape of Good Hope would continue.
He added: “Freight rates are lower today because demand is sluggish. As long as demand recovers, the shortage of shipping supply will still surface.
“Based on our discussions with customers, they can accept an upward adjustment of 20% ...
