Forwarders expect surcharges as ocean spot rates continue to slide
Spot container freight rates on the transpacific and Asia-Europe trades continued to soften this week, ...
Container spot freight rates on the major east-west trades were barely unchanged for yet another week, as expected peak season volumes are yet to materialise and carrier attempts to match capacity with anaemic demand failed to lift prices.
“With no sign of a peak season that ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article