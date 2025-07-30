By Gavin van Marle 30/07/2025

The good ship UPS was already “battening down the hatches” when the tariff storm hit.

It previously embarked on a multi-year cost-reduction programme with station closures and widespread redundancies; and continues the process of disentangling itself from its contracts with Amazon – the Amazon glide down; and the phase-in of its Ground Saver service offering a lower-priced, “less-express” service to SME shippers.

Then came the tariffs and the associated de minimis change, the effects of which began to be manifested in its ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN