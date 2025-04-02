By Gavin van Marle 02/04/2025

Maersk’s port arm, APM Terminals, has bought the Panama Canal Railway Company (PCRC), which runs rail freight services along the 74km between the country’s Pacific and Atlantic coasts.

“The PCRC represents an attractive infrastructure investment in the region aligned to our core services of intermodal container movement,” said APM Terminals CEO Keith Svendsen.

“The company is highly regarded for its operational excellence and will provide a significant opportunity for us to offer a broader range of services to the global shipping customers ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN