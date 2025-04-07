East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling
Notwithstanding the possible effects of the US tariffs on global container trades, the box lines continue to inject more capacity into shipping services, although demand appears to be waning.
According to new analysis from Sea-Intelligence, capacity on the headhaul westbound Asia-Europe trades since Chinese New Year has grown by a far greater amount that is normal for the time of year, potentially explaining why spot freight rates have declined so severely in recent weeks.
