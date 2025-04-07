By Gavin van Marle 07/04/2025

Notwithstanding the possible effects of the US tariffs on global container trades, the box lines continue to inject more capacity into shipping services, although demand appears to be waning.

According to new analysis from Sea-Intelligence, capacity on the headhaul westbound Asia-Europe trades since Chinese New Year has grown by a far greater amount that is normal for the time of year, potentially explaining why spot freight rates have declined so severely in recent weeks.

“Container freight rates have a strong seasonal tendency ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN