Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable

dreamstime_xs_33113435
ID 33113435 | Antwerp Container Port © VanderWolfImages | Dreamstime.com
By

Notwithstanding the possible effects of the US tariffs on global container trades, the box lines continue to inject more capacity into shipping services, although demand appears to be waning.

According to new analysis from Sea-Intelligence, capacity on the headhaul westbound Asia-Europe trades since Chinese New Year has grown by a far greater amount that is normal for the time of year, potentially explaining why spot freight rates have declined so severely in recent weeks.

“Container freight rates have a strong seasonal tendency ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-Mediterranean Asia-North Europe Calculating Capacity Rates: the eternal tango Transpacific

    Most read news

    Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations

    Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt

    De minimis exemption on shipments from China to the US will end in May

    Forwarders stay cool as US 'liberation day' tariffs threaten 'global trade war'

    Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline

    Looming Trump tariffs will create 'a bureaucratic monster' for Customs

    Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation

    Transpacific contract rates rise on Trump’s fickle policies

    Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course

    Carsten Trolle to leave DSV after 40 years

    East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling

    Maersk developing the tech to create the 'Amazon of logistics'

    It's a struggle for 'digital' forwarders, with 'poster boy' Flexport losing value

    Purchase of Panama railway 'a significant opportunity' for ambitious APMT

    Political fallout may delay Panama Ports Co sale to BlackRock-TiL

    Temu and DHL join forces to expand non-US ecommerce sales