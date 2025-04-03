Video footage shows moment of impact between Solong and US tanker
Video footage has emerged of the collision between the containership Solong and US tanker Stena ...
The UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Bureau (MAIB) today released its interim report into the recent allusion between the 800 teu feeder vessel Solong and tanker Stena Immaculate near the port of Hull.
In what is may be one of the worst maritime casualties in UK waters for years, the Solong hit (the moment of impact pictured in the photo above) the Stena Immaculate, which was anchored north of the Humber estuary, on the morning of 10 March.
Travelling at 16 knots, the ...
