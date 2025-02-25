By Gavin van Marle 25/02/2025

It’s been a couple of days of mixed fortunes for fast-growing UAE ports and logistics firm AD Ports and its endeavours to expand in Turkey.

Its plans to expand into shipping continued yesterday with the announcement of a joint-venture with Turkish port operator and logistics group Erkport, which will see the launch of a ro-ro shipping line.

AD Ports’ dedicated logistics subsidiary, Noatum Maritime, will own a 60% stake in the new United Global Ro-Ro, with Erkport holding the remaining 40%. The ...

