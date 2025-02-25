UK needs closer EU ‘alignment’ to rebuild food supply chains
Research has called into question the UK’s ability to feed itself in the event of ...
It’s been a couple of days of mixed fortunes for fast-growing UAE ports and logistics firm AD Ports and its endeavours to expand in Turkey.
Its plans to expand into shipping continued yesterday with the announcement of a joint-venture with Turkish port operator and logistics group Erkport, which will see the launch of a ro-ro shipping line.
AD Ports’ dedicated logistics subsidiary, Noatum Maritime, will own a 60% stake in the new United Global Ro-Ro, with Erkport holding the remaining 40%. The ...
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'
Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns
China/Vietnam JV launches container shipping service to link with India
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Tariffs mean US shippers must examine their supply chains more closely
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article