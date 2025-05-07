News in Brief Podcast | Week 18 | Transpac chaos and Q1 earnings
Just a few months after electing to swap its UK hub from Felixstowe to London Gateway, Maersk is set to temporarily shift back the UK port call of its transatlantic TA5 service.
“Due to the current operational situation in London, [the] TA5 London Gateway call will be changing to Felixstowe Terminal, 22 May onwards. There will be no changes to the service rotation,” Maersk told customers today.
