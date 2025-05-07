Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe

Cape Corfu
Photo: VesselFinder
By

Just a few months after electing to swap its UK hub from Felixstowe to London Gateway, Maersk is set to temporarily shift back the UK port call of its transatlantic TA5 service.

“Due to the current operational situation in London, [the] TA5 London Gateway call will be changing to Felixstowe Terminal, 22 May onwards. There will be no changes to the service rotation,” Maersk told customers today.

The carrier advised that the next two UK calls on the service, which is operated ...

    Topics

    Congestion indigestion Felixstowe intra-Europe London Gateway ONE Port of Antwerp Port of Hamburg Port of Rotterdam Transatlantic

