Seafarer arrested after cargo ship collision with tanker

A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision yesterday (10 March) between an oil tanker and container vessel in the UK’s North Sea, with one member of the box ship’s crew still unaccounted for.

The fire that broke out aboard the US-flagged MV Steena Immaculate was reported as having been extinguished earlier today, but the blaze aboard the Portuguese-flagged, 800-teu box ship, the Solong was still raging as this story went to press, with suggestions that the expectation was that the ...

  • Mike Wackett

    March 11, 2025 at 6:52 pm

    How do the BBC gets things so wrong! Picking up on a rumour that there were containers of sodium cyanide on board the feeder! That said once again nobody seems to know what was in the containers! Think MSC Napoli and back in the days the MV Cita that crashed and sunk on the Scily Isles (14 miles off course) when nobody was on the bridge. All sound familiar?

Topics

Containership fire MV Steena Immaculate Solong

