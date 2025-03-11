By Alexander Whiteman 11/03/2025

A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision yesterday (10 March) between an oil tanker and container vessel in the UK’s North Sea, with one member of the box ship’s crew still unaccounted for.

The fire that broke out aboard the US-flagged MV Steena Immaculate was reported as having been extinguished earlier today, but the blaze aboard the Portuguese-flagged, 800-teu box ship, the Solong was still raging as this story went to press, with suggestions that the expectation was that the ...

