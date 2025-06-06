Bored to death: why ship groundings keep happening

'No lookouts on either ship' says MAIB report on box ship-tanker collision
The UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Bureau (MAIB) today released its interim report into the recent ...
On 22 May, NCL Salten ran aground within metres of a sleeping Norwegian’s house; fortunately, no one was hurt. Cue Twitter jokes about next-day delivery.
But less of a laughing matter, this was the vessel’s third grounding in as many years, its ...
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Rapid transpacific capacity build-up continues – can USWC ports handle it?
Red Sea crisis has driven most new capacity into extended Asia-Europe trades
Crew forced to abandon ship in latest fire on vessel carrying EVs
Carriers on the hunt for open tonnage again as transpacific rates soar
'Now or never' for Kuehne and DHL GF to hit back at DSV
The Loadstar Podcast | Transport Logistic and Air Cargo Europe 2025
Uncertainty drives Yang Ming fleet boost as focus switches to Asia-Europe trades
Asia-West Africa ULCV deployment opens new markets for carriers
CMA CGM eyeing multi-billion euro investment programme in Algeria
Project cargo: oversized and heavy, posing risks outside the norm for ports
News in Brief Podcast | Week 22 | Trump’s tariff hurdle, ocean schedule reliability, and rate rise
Longer-term planning needed as noise out of Washington distorts the market
Partnerships are key to building efficient air cargo operations in Africa
Air cargo players still wary of long-term block space deals – 'a risk on both sides'
Hapag chief bullish on demand growth, 'thanks to higher schedule reliability'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article