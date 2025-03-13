Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Video footage shows moment of impact between Solong and US tanker

solong maritme and coastguard agency
SOLONG pictured on 11 March 2025 (Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency)
By

Video footage has emerged of the collision between the containership Solong and US tanker Stena Immaculate, filmed from a nearby tanker at the mouth of the Humber river, UK. 

The UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) also announced that it would be leading the safety investigation, with support from Portugal’s authority, where Solong is registered, and US Coastguard. 

MAIB said it was initially focusing on witness accounts and digital data. Once the vessels are secured, it will conduct a “detailed inspection of ...

Comment on this article

    Topics

    Port accidents Rebuilding the UK Safety at sea Solong

