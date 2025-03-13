Ship's captain arrested after cargo ship collision with tanker
A 59-year-old man has been arrested, on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, in connection with ...
Video footage has emerged of the collision between the containership Solong and US tanker Stena Immaculate, filmed from a nearby tanker at the mouth of the Humber river, UK.
The UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) also announced that it would be leading the safety investigation, with support from Portugal’s authority, where Solong is registered, and US Coastguard.
MAIB said it was initially focusing on witness accounts and digital data. Once the vessels are secured, it will conduct a “detailed inspection of ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
