Yang Ming launches fleet expansion plan after profits soar
Taiwan’s Yang Ming is bullish about long-haul ocean freight rates as it embarks on fleet ...
Late last week saw the release of a much-anticipated report on the explosion and fire on the 6,589 teu Yang Ming vessel YM Mobility at Ningbo port last August.
Engulfing nearby containers and warping the vessel’s structure, the fire was one of a salvo of ship fires that had also included a deadly engine room blaze on M/V Stride and, two months earlier, a week-long blaze on Maersk Frankfurt.
But the story of YM Mobility was ...
Comment on this article
Joe FarrellyApril 22, 2025 at 2:28 pm
The container should have been pre cooled, prior to loading, gen set from warehouse to port and obviously plugged in at port and onboard.
How they can state procedure were followed, is quite unbelievable.
Kind Regards, Joe.