News / YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion

Yang Ming
YM Mobility. Photo: VesselFinder
By

Late last week saw the release of a much-anticipated report on the explosion and fire on the 6,589 teu Yang Ming vessel YM Mobility at Ningbo port last August.

Engulfing nearby containers and warping the vessel’s structure, the fire was one of a salvo of ship fires that had also included a deadly engine room blaze on M/V Stride and, two months earlier, a week-long blaze on Maersk Frankfurt.

But the story of YM Mobility was ...

  • Joe Farrelly

    April 22, 2025 at 2:28 pm

    The container should have been pre cooled, prior to loading, gen set from warehouse to port and obviously plugged in at port and onboard.
    How they can state procedure were followed, is quite unbelievable.
    Kind Regards, Joe.

Topics

Containership fire Yang Ming Marine Transport YM Mobility

