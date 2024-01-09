China's Cosco suspends Israel-bound ocean services
Cosco has reportedly joined its subsidiary, OOCL, in suspending ocean shipments to Israel. According to Israeli ...
An engine room fire on the Danaos-owned M/V Stride claimed the lives of two seafarers and left a third in critical condition during a ship-to-ship bunkering operation at the US port of Houston yesterday.
The 2,174 teu vessel, a 27-year-old Panama-flagged containership formerly known as Hyundai Stride, was bunkering at Houston’s Barbours Cut terminal, with a bunker barge moored alongside. The fire broke out in the engine room just before 4am local time.
Two crewmen perished, while a third was taken to hospital by helicopter, reportedly in critical condition. The fire has been extinguished, authorities said, with no firefighters injured.
“Harris County extends our deepest to the deceased, the injured and their families,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.
The vessel is chartered to Cosco and, according to the eeSea liner database, is deployed on the GCX intra-Americas service the Chinese carrier operates jointly with CMA CGM.
Federal authorities have taken over investigating the cause of the fire, led by the US Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board.
With the cause yet to be determined, the fact that the fire appears to have taken place while the vessel was bunkering will give pause for thought for some, after Houston’s involvement in successive major bunkering incidents and scandals, mainly over fuel quality.
In 2018, it was discovered that various compounds used in the manufacture of glue were blended into the bunker supply, flocculating, blocking pipes and causing loss-of-propulsion incidents.
Red Sea attacks continue, despite naval protection, and shipping costs soar
Shippers facing huge wave of rocketing ocean rates and new surcharges
Supply chain confusion and sky-high rates ring in the new year for shippers
Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping
Transpacific rates poised to rise as liner networks come under pressure
News Podcast | Jan 2024 | Suez Canal crisis, rates, implications. And, box tracking takes a giant leap forward
Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates
Red Sea crisis expected to drive sea-air demand as Chinese New Year looms
Tension grows amid calls for UN to step in to stop attacks on ships
No happy new year for FedEx and UPS staff as culls look set to continue
Vessels 'go dark' to avoid Houthi attacks, but may still be vulnerable
Rail may be faster than Cape sailings, but is there enough capacity?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article