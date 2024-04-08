By Gavin van Marle 08/04/2024

Let’s start today with the apt remarks of regular Loadstar Premium columnist Ruben Huber, who had this to say on the continuing decline of Hong Kong port:

“Back when I moved into container shipping some 25 years ago, Hong Kong was the largest port on the planet and working for the main shipping line having its home there, was an honour.

“While still in love with the city today, it has continued its demise. As a port, it has lost market share ...

