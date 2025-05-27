New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity

By Alison Koo and Charlotte Goldstone 27/05/2025

The Gemini Cooperation has introduced an additional transpacific service as a rush of demand and rising rates tempt carriers to bolster east-west capacity.

Yesterday, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd announced the new TP9/WC6 service, covering East China and North-east Asia to Long Beach, adding to Gemini’s existing transpacific service portfolio.

Its rotation of Xiamen-Busan-Long Beach-Xiamen will connect the ports in China and South Korea with the US west coast in 18 and 14 days, respectively.

The first sailing of the TP9/WC6 will see ...

