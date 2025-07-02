Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Transpacific set to see record level of ship capacity in July as rates crash

Rotterdam OOCL Photo 54305949 © VanderWolfImages Dreamstime.com
© VanderWolfImages
By

The transpacific trade continues to descend into something akin to chaos – with major deepsea carriers readjusting schedules and services while niche operators launch new strings.

And unless carriers on the trade begin to announce new blank sailings for this month, July is shaping up to ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Calculating Capacity Cosco Emirates Shipping Line Gemini cooperation Hapag-Lloyd Hede International Shipping OOCL Transpacific Trump Trade Wars

    Most read news

    Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier

    MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels

    Arrests and goods seized as raids across EU uncover massive import fraud

    Just Lund

    'Just Lund' a drag on DSV's value? Bring in Kuehne...

    Race to get goods out of Asia to the US by air as July deadlines loom

    Cambodia-Thailand spat sees land border closed, but ports remain open

    Schedule reliability on the rise despite European port congestion

    FMC 'bias toward carriers' a 'slap in the face' for SMEs pursuing a claim

    "Book & Claim" is a valuable new tool to calculate scope 3 emissions

    Retailers scramble as Nike reveals $1bn cost rise over tariffs

    Forwarders eye growth via M&A as deal activity builds

    Trucker shortage set to surge as US clamps down on 'illegals' at the wheel

    Maersk fined $1.5m for 'gross negligence' over Damco merger

    'Rollercoaster' Asia to NAWC capacity is increasingly unstable