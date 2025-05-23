Maersk joins peers with emergency surcharges on Pakistan cargo
Maersk has joined its peers in implementing ’emergency operational surcharges’ on cargo in and out ...
Faced with hefty US port fees for Chinese-built box ships, ONE is in discussions with the Hyundai group’s shipbuilding division over an order for a dozen LNG dual-fuelled ships of around 16,000 teu.
The total price is said to be $2.5bn, and the potential cost of the US Trade Representative’s penalties were reportedly enough for the Japanese carrier group to overlook the 11% higher price of the South Korean shipbuilders.
China’s state-owned carrier Cosco, however, seems undeterred by the Trump administration’s protectionist ...
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'
Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Demand for transpac airfreight capacity returning – but 'it's not ecommerce-driven'
CMA CGM will carry on investing after 'solid' Q1, despite unclear outlook
Air cargo forwarders stick to spot rates – a long-term contract would be 'foolish'
Brazil's outdated and inefficient ports the barrier to economic growth
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
FAQs: FAQs
Comment on this article