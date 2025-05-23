By Alison Koo 23/05/2025

Faced with hefty US port fees for Chinese-built box ships, ONE is in discussions with the Hyundai group’s shipbuilding division over an order for a dozen LNG dual-fuelled ships of around 16,000 teu.

The total price is said to be $2.5bn, and the potential cost of the US Trade Representative’s penalties were reportedly enough for the Japanese carrier group to overlook the 11% higher price of the South Korean shipbuilders.

China’s state-owned carrier Cosco, however, seems undeterred by the Trump administration’s protectionist ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN