News / ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees

dreamstime_s_241596421
Photo: © Darryl Brooks
By

Faced with hefty US port fees for Chinese-built box ships, ONE is in discussions with the Hyundai group’s shipbuilding division over an order for a dozen LNG dual-fuelled ships of around 16,000 teu.

The total price is said to be $2.5bn, and the potential cost of the US Trade Representative’s penalties were reportedly enough for the Japanese carrier group to overlook the 11% higher price of the South Korean shipbuilders.

China’s state-owned carrier Cosco, however, seems undeterred by the Trump administration’s protectionist ...

    Cosco Newbuildings Ocean Network Express (ONE) USTR

