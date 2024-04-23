Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Air Canada Cargo adds freighter service to Chicago

acc
By

PRESS RELEASE

MONTREAL, April 23, 2024 – Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo today announced the addition of Chicago to its freighter network, starting June 2. The service will operate three times per week with a Boeing 767 freighter, connecting Air Canada Cargo’s global hub in Toronto with its self-handled warehouse operation in Chicago.

“We are excited to add Chicago to Air Canada Cargo’s robust network, achieved through the strategic use of our freighters and the global reach of Air Canada’s extensive passenger network. In Chicago, we also leverage our extensive trucking network to extend our reach, adding to Air Canada Cargo’s competitive edge.  As a true global combination carrier, adding Chicago further expands on our commitment to provide consistent capacity to our valued customers and respond to the demands of the market,” said Jon Turner, Vice President, Cargo at Air Canada.

Schedule

