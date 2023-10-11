Lawsuit reveals details of gold and cash heist at Toronto Airport

Air Canada Cargo drops order for 777Fs as turbulence hits the market
Executive changes at Air Canada look likely to be behind it backtracking on plans to ...
Air cargo security is under the spotlight, following some $23m in gold and cash being stolen from Toronto Airport – after an Air Canada flight from Switzerland earlier this year – by an “unidentified individual” simply walking into the bonded warehouse and presenting a “fraudulent waybill”, before receiving the shipment, claims a lawsuit filed by Brinks. Glen McGregor reports on Substack.
Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv
More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'
Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'
Alliances sinking – EC says CBER 'no longer fit for purpose' and won't renew it
Attack on Israel: nation’s ‘only freighter operator’ maintains operations
Evergreen chief admits carrier may have gone overboard on newbuildings
Navigating the quantum revolution in logistics
EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM
Red tape sees smaller US shippers lose out on D&D disputes
MSC and CMA CGM: rival parents, but offspring 'strategic partners' in Africa
CMA CGM – the lurking predator
Lean times ahead for Europe’s box ports as carriers push for more capacity cuts
