Lawsuit reveals details of gold and cash heist at Toronto Airport

Air Canada Cargo
Air cargo security is under the spotlight, following some $23m in gold and cash being stolen from Toronto Airport – after an Air Canada flight from Switzerland earlier this year – by an “unidentified individual” simply walking into the bonded warehouse and presenting a “fraudulent waybill”, before receiving the shipment, claims a lawsuit filed by Brinks. Glen McGregor reports on Substack.

