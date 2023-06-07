By Alex Lennane in Miami 07/06/2023

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has urged forwarders to advise customers of new screening rules which come into force on 31 October.

The Impracticable to Screen amendment ends on that date and will mean that cargo which is hard to screen using normal methods will not be able to travel by air, unless shippers are enrolled in one of the TSA’s authorised cargo security programmes.

“There will only be three options – join one of the programmes, use sea freight instead of air freight, or don’t ship cargo at all,” Brandon Fried, executive director of US Airforwarders Association (AfA) told delegates at the CNS Partnership event in Miami this week.

“Don’t wait,” urged John Beckius, executive director, air cargo, at the TSA, “or your oversize items will not be moving. There is a process, and it will not happen overnight.”

The TSA is encouraging shippers to join its Certified Cargo Screening Facilities (CCSF), which he said “has been designed for this challenge on the passenger side and it’s perfect for this too”.

He added: “But the TSA doesn’t know who the shippers are – you do, so we are asking for your help. We want to get the word out, we don’t want bottlenecks.

“We are happy to talk to shippers. The TSA is famous for kicking the can down the road – but this is happening on 31 October and we are sticking to it.

“We have been very clear and are using every platform available to get this out.”

Mr Fried urged forwarders to work with shippers to prepare. The AfA will be holding a meeting in Chicago this month to discuss security programmes and he told delegates: “If you want us to come to your city, let us know.

“This should be a tripartite effort – shippers, forwarders and the TSA.”