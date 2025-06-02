Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Chris Heibel promoted to chief operating officer at ARC Group

ARC - Chris Heibel.jpg
By

American Roll-on Roll-off Carrier Group (ARC) has appointed Chris Heibel (above) as its new chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Mr Heibel’s appointment follows almost two decades’ service with the firm, having held a range of senior leadership roles, including most recently SVP of commercial.

He joined the company from the US army, after 21 years of service retiring as a colonel and having held critical logistics and transportation leadership roles globally.

CEO Eric Ebeling said Mr Heibel’s ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    American road freight American Roll-on Roll-off Carrier Group (ARC) On the merry-go-round US

    Most read news

    MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins

    Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks

    After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?

    New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity

    Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge

    $2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'

    Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa

    Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues

    Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal

    No deals with carriers, say Houthis – Red Sea safe for non Israel-affiliated ships

    Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market

    US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos

    Schenker's Shirley Sharma Paterson moves to K+N as global head of sales

    DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?

    Warning of increased cyber threat to western supply chain players

    Evergreen chief warns of USWC congestion as demand for ocean capacity grows