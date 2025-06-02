Chris Heibel promoted to chief operating officer at ARC Group

By Alexander Whiteman 02/06/2025

American Roll-on Roll-off Carrier Group (ARC) has appointed Chris Heibel (above) as its new chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Mr Heibel’s appointment follows almost two decades’ service with the firm, having held a range of senior leadership roles, including most recently SVP of commercial.

He joined the company from the US army, after 21 years of service retiring as a colonel and having held critical logistics and transportation leadership roles globally.

CEO Eric Ebeling said Mr Heibel’s ...

