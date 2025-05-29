By Alex Lennane 29/05/2025

Any shipper waking up to discover that large swathes of President Trump’s tariffs have been ruled illegal should not celebrate just yet.

The White House has submitted an appeal against the judgment by the US Court of International Trade that ruled that the president had overreached his authority in imposing reciprocal and fentanyl tariffs by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The court gave the Trump administration 10 calendar days to issue “necessary administrative orders” to end the impacted tariffs ...

