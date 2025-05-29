Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal

dreamstime_s_84136386
© Marian Vejcik |
By

Any shipper waking up to discover that large swathes of President Trump’s tariffs have been ruled illegal should not celebrate just yet. 

The White House has submitted an appeal against the judgment by the US Court of International Trade that ruled that the president had overreached his authority in imposing reciprocal and fentanyl tariffs by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). 

The court gave the Trump administration 10 calendar days to issue “necessary administrative orders” to end the impacted tariffs ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    courting judgment Trade tariffs US

    Most read news

    Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks

    Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted

    ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees

    New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity

    Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion 

    $2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'

    Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'

    After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?

    DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?

    Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market

    Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports

    US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos

    The US flags a most convenient way to boost its shipping fleet

    Warning of increased cyber threat to western supply chain players

    Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa