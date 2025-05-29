Temu pledges to support its merchants in the face of 'external headwinds'
Temu owner PDD Holdings has pledged to support its merchants in the face of trade ...
Any shipper waking up to discover that large swathes of President Trump’s tariffs have been ruled illegal should not celebrate just yet.
The White House has submitted an appeal against the judgment by the US Court of International Trade that ruled that the president had overreached his authority in imposing reciprocal and fentanyl tariffs by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
The court gave the Trump administration 10 calendar days to issue “necessary administrative orders” to end the impacted tariffs ...
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted
ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports
