Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Wallenius Wilhelmsen could see $10m hit from car-carrier stranded at Baltimore

Carmen
Photo: VesselFinder
By

Wallenius Wilhelmsen could suffer a $10m financial hit after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge stranded its car-carrier Carmen in Baltimore harbour.

The Carmen was making preparations to leave the port at the time of last week’s allision, which  caused the bridge to collapse, blocking the harbour access channel.

“The suspension of all vessel traffic into and out of the port of Baltimore until further notice has obvious implications, both operational and financial,” said Wallenius yesterday, estimating a $5m to $10m “aggregated provisional total financial impact on ebitda”.

“The terminals in Baltimore Port are open to road traffic and are fully operational, as are our processing centres, despite vessel operations being suspended. Cargo on the water bound for Baltimore is being re-routed to other US ports, such as Newport News, Newark and Savannah.”

However, a spokesperson for Wallenius insisted that the figure would “likely be balanced out by increased traffic/revenue generated by other terminals”.

“We typically make 150 port calls a year to Baltimore, so we are diverting originally Baltimore-bound cargo to other US ports on a case by case basis,” he added.

The estimate assumes that the disruption will last for a month, although the authorities have not yet settled on any sort of timeline for the removal of wreckage.

Challenging weather conditions this week, which yesterday included high winds and thunderstorms, have done little to assist the cleanup effort, US Coast Guard chief warrant officer Frank Schiano, bridge response coordinator, reported yesterday.

“Our operations continue, but will be adjusted as necessary in response to any adverse weather conditions,” he said.

On Sunday, the Key Bridge Response 2024 group said they would establish a temporary channel to allow vessels to pass. However, at a depth of just 3.35 metres, this could not accommodate the Carmen’s draught of 8.7 metres.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Baltimore bridge Va va voom... Wallenius Wilhelmsen Worse things happen at sea Federal Maritime Commission Red Sea Crisis

    Most Read

    Baltimore update: the blame game begins as salvage gets under way

    With Geodis not for sale, CEO mulls options 'to enhance development' 

    DP World eyes 'niche' M&A in North America to develop end-to-end solutions

    Samsung takes action over thousands of 'unlawful' D&D charges by Cosco and OOCL

    Lufthansa new offer to end strikes is 'historic', says happy union chief

    Shipping line fortunes may be looking up after a dire fourth quarter

    Hong Kong port's star status in the alliance universe is on the wane

    Shipping disruption and e-commerce demand driving up airfreight rates

    Amanda Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as global head of OMS

    CMA CGM and GTS Logistics look to decarbonise services in Europe

    Forwarders all set to trash carriers in a brave new world?

    Major electrification investment for new Croatian terminal

    Win for UPS as FedEx ends contract with USPS

    Liners ready to snap up more cool chain traffic as shippers switch from air

    CMA CGM joins Renault and Volvo in Flexis electric truck JV

    TS Lines boosts capacity on China-India services with larger newbuilds