Threat of rising oil price adds to frustration for crisis-hit supply chain chiefs
New warnings from the World Bank of surging oil prices, adding to the continuing instability ...
The crew of the seized containership MSC Aries are reportedly set to be released after being granter consular access by Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian.
On 13 April, the Portugal-flagged MSC Aries and its 25 crew members were seized by Iranian revolutionary guards as it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
On Saturday, it was reported by Iranian media that Mr Amirabdollahian and Portuguese foreign minister Paulo Rangel had engaged in a telephone conversation regarding the crew’s release.
Mr Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying the crew would be turned over to their ambassadors in Tehran, as the “humanitarian issue of the release of the ship’s crew is of serious concern”.
However, an exact release date is yet to be confirmed.
Shortly after the seizure of the 15,000 teu vessel, MSC said: “The 25 crew are safe and discussions with the Iranian authorities are in progress to secure their earliest release. We are also working with the Iranian authorities to have the cargo discharged.”
However, the carrier has not provided any update on the situation since.
Iran’s foreign ministry said the 2020-built MSC Aries was seized for “violating maritime laws”, but it is commonly known that the vessel’s reported ties to Israeli interests also made it a target.
The Loadstar previously reported: “Iranian sources claim the MSC Aries is ‘linked to Israel’, in particular to billionaire Eyal Ofer, chairman of UK-based Zodiac Maritime, recorded as the ship’s owner by vesselvalues.com”
Etail by air – here to stay or on a short shelf life?
HMM sees opportunities in Hapag-Lloyd’s exit from THE Alliance
The rise and rise of China's ecommerce platforms
Legal battle heats up over 'unseaworthy' and 'reckless' MV Dali
DSV chief reticent on Schenker: the focus on growing market share
Increasing scrutiny could stall rise of ecommerce platforms, as TikTok faces US ban
Another strong month for US ports as container flows continue to rise
MSC redeploys 'Israel-linked' box ships away from Persian Gulf
Liners add capacity to Asia-ECSA as ocean rates hit 18-month high
Boxes piling into Mexican ports – but then piling up
K+N looks past Q1 revenue drop to improved margins from restructure
Schenker, what Schenker? DSV boss talks up options – yes, Sir!
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article