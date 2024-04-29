Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / MSC Aries crew set for release 'on humanitarian grounds', says Iran

MSC Aries 2
Photo: VesselFinder
The crew of the seized containership MSC Aries are reportedly set to be released after being granter consular access by Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian. 

On 13 April, the Portugal-flagged MSC Aries and its 25 crew members were seized by Iranian revolutionary guards as it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.  

On Saturday, it was reported by Iranian media that Mr Amirabdollahian and Portuguese foreign minister Paulo Rangel had engaged in a telephone conversation regarding the crew’s release.  

Mr Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying the crew would be turned over to their ambassadors in Tehran, as the “humanitarian issue of the release of the ship’s crew is of serious concern”.  

However, an exact release date is yet to be confirmed.  

Shortly after the seizure of the 15,000 teu vessel, MSC said: “The 25 crew are safe and discussions with the Iranian authorities are in progress to secure their earliest release. We are also working with the Iranian authorities to have the cargo discharged.”  

However, the carrier has not provided any update on the situation since.  

Iran’s foreign ministry said the 2020-built MSC Aries was seized for “violating maritime laws”, but it is commonly known that the vessel’s reported ties to Israeli interests also made it a target.  

The Loadstar previously reported: “Iranian sources claim the MSC Aries is ‘linked to Israel’, in particular to billionaire Eyal Ofer, chairman of UK-based Zodiac Maritime, recorded as the ship’s owner by vesselvalues.com” 

 

