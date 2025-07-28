Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Maersk and Cosco lose out as the battle for market share goes organic

dreamstime_xxl_110546929
ID 110546929 © Denys Yelmanov
By

The competitive landscape is changing for ocean carriers – and Maersk and Cosco find themselves losing the ‘organic growth game’. 

According to the Sea-Intelligence Sunday Spotlight report, based on the market share of carriers’ operated fleet capacity, the global container shipping landscape “changed dramatically” between 2010-2020. 

The ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk Cosco Hapag Lloyd MSC Ocean Network Express (ONE) Sea Intelligence Yang Ming