News Podcast | Apr 2024 | Baltimore blame game, shadow boxing on transpac and HK’s maritime decline

By

This episode looks at the supply chain and insurance fallout following the tragic Dali incident in Baltimore in March.

Host Mike King and guests also examine the decline of the port of Hong Kong, why air cargo demand is surprising analysts and the latest detention and demurrage cases being filed with the US Federal Maritime Commission.

We look at how the Red Sea crisis is currently impacting air and ocean networks, why transpacific contract negotiations have stalled and whether rejigs of the container alliance system will be beneficial for customers are also on the agenda.

Guests:

Stephanie Loomis, head of ocean freight, North America, Rhenus Logistics

Niall van de Wouw, chief airfreight officer, Xeneta

Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar

Episode in more detail:

Baltimore’s Dali disaster (3.13)

USEC capacity tightens (5.00)

Who pays, and why no insurance? (9.12)

Shadow boxing on transpac contracts (17.19)

Box rates and existential normalisation (20.26)

Air cargo demand ‘surprise’ (24.41)

Red Sea sea-air shift (26.46)

Where next for air freight markets? (29.24)

US import demand drivers – tariffs++(30.44)

The Loadstar, D&D and the FMC (34.13)

Gemini – the good, the bad and… (38.21)

The decline and fall of Hong Kong Port (40.21)

Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the shipping industry’s most accurate source of container and air freight rates

Credits: Created, edited and produced by Mike King & Associates for The Loadstar

    Baltimore bridge Hong Kong The Loadstar Podcast Transpacific

