News Podcast | Apr 2024 | Baltimore blame game, shadow boxing on transpac and HK’s maritime decline

This episode looks at the supply chain and insurance fallout following the tragic Dali incident in Baltimore in March.
Host Mike King and guests also examine the decline of the port of Hong Kong, why air cargo demand is surprising analysts and the latest detention and demurrage cases being filed with the US Federal Maritime Commission.
We look at how the Red Sea crisis is currently impacting air and ocean networks, why transpacific contract negotiations have stalled and whether rejigs of the container alliance system will be beneficial for customers are also on the agenda.
Guests:
Stephanie Loomis, head of ocean freight, North America, Rhenus Logistics
Niall van de Wouw, chief airfreight officer, Xeneta
Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar
Episode in more detail:
Baltimore’s Dali disaster (3.13)
USEC capacity tightens (5.00)
Who pays, and why no insurance? (9.12)
Shadow boxing on transpac contracts (17.19)
Box rates and existential normalisation (20.26)
Air cargo demand ‘surprise’ (24.41)
Red Sea sea-air shift (26.46)
Where next for air freight markets? (29.24)
US import demand drivers – tariffs++(30.44)
The Loadstar, D&D and the FMC (34.13)
Gemini – the good, the bad and… (38.21)
The decline and fall of Hong Kong Port (40.21)
K+N centralises business structure: 'to get closer to customers', it claims
Ceva top creditor as shoe company goes bust, hit by e-commerce boom
Red Sea update: More ships attacked as Houthis claim danger area 'expanding'
Flexport sues BCO for $12.3m of unpaid box detention charges
Kuehne + Nagel streamlines organisational structure and strengthens customer proximity
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – new structure revealed in sea logistics
Carriers unveil new FAK hikes in bid to halt Asia-Europe rates slide
Box logjams at Canadian ports as import surge meets rail shortages
Maersk OC1 service to resume Panama Canal transit next month
CMA CGM Air Cargo returns to ECS for sales in smaller countries
Tangled web under construction: Andersen, Jacobs & private equity
