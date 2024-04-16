Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

City of Baltimore eyes courtroom to recoup losses from bridge collapse

f1b1b7_2031f29cb9874ed18506a687c4a6d865~mv2
Image: Maryland Government Port Administration
By

Baltimore City is taking legal action against potentially liable parties involved in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, including the owner, charterer, manager/operator and manufacturer of the MV Dali.  

Skip to 9.12 on the latest episode of The Loadstar Podcast to hear guests discuss the ‘blame game’ of the bridge collapse costs:

The lawsuit is intended to recoup “significant economic and environmental loss on behalf of the city of Baltimore and its residents”, reports gCaptain. And it can be safely assumed that, if successful, Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine will be shelling out substantially more than its $43.7m original liability limit.  

After MV Dali’ owner Grace Ocean and manager Synergy Marine had filed their petition to limit liability, Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said he needed to act “equally as quickly”. 

 

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Baltimore Baltimore bridge Francis Scott Key Bridge gcaptain MV Dali Hapag Llloyd K Line Maersk Ro-ro carrier Ro-ro service Wallenius Wilhelmsen

    Most Read

    Flexport sues BCO for $12.3m of unpaid box detention charges

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – new structure revealed in sea logistics

    Urgent call for breakdown of cargo onboard as General Average declared on Dali

    Resurgence of Somali pirates creates another 'danger zone' for shipping

    Boeing fails to deliver, as 12 airlines wait for 777 freighters

    Iranian troops seize MSC box ship while Somali pirates net $5m ransom for bulker

    'Slow season' and ocean network stabilisation easing pressure on rates

    Flexport is 'back on track' – now it needs to start growing again

    Kuehne + Nagel reshuffles the suits – leaks, views, sights

    Sri Lanka's Hambantota begins container operations with MSC

    Challenge: an 'integrator of complex cargo' with pick 'n' mix services

    US splashes out to grab a slice of the semiconductor manufacturing pie

    Vehicle imports clogging up terminals at European auto ports

    THE Alliance postpones relaunch of suspended Asia-USEC service

    Aggressive fleet builders HMM and Zim overtake Yang Ming in liner ranking

    Iran may now pose a threat to multimodal supply chains via Dubai