City of Baltimore eyes courtroom to recoup losses from bridge collapse

By Charlotte Goldstone 16/04/2024

Baltimore City is taking legal action against potentially liable parties involved in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, including the owner, charterer, manager/operator and manufacturer of the MV Dali.

The lawsuit is intended to recoup “significant economic and environmental loss on behalf of the city of Baltimore and its residents”, reports gCaptain. And it can be safely assumed that, if successful, Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine will be shelling out substantially more than its $43.7m original liability limit.

After MV Dali’ owner Grace Ocean and manager Synergy Marine had filed their petition to limit liability, Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said he needed to act “equally as quickly”.