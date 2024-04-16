City of Baltimore eyes courtroom to recoup losses from bridge collapse

Urgent call for breakdown of cargo onboard as General Average declared on Dali
Singapore-based Grace Ocean has officially declared General Average on its vessel, the Maersk-chartered and operated ...
Baltimore City is taking legal action against potentially liable parties involved in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, including the owner, charterer, manager/operator and manufacturer of the MV Dali.
Skip to 9.12 on the latest episode of The Loadstar Podcast to hear guests discuss the ‘blame game’ of the bridge collapse costs:
The lawsuit is intended to recoup “significant economic and environmental loss on behalf of the city of Baltimore and its residents”, reports gCaptain. And it can be safely assumed that, if successful, Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine will be shelling out substantially more than its $43.7m original liability limit.
After MV Dali’ owner Grace Ocean and manager Synergy Marine had filed their petition to limit liability, Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said he needed to act “equally as quickly”.
