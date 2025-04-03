By Alex Lennane 03/04/2025

Ecommerce companies and airlines will be looking closely at the new de minimis treatment in the US.

An executive order signed yesterday eliminated the de minimis exemption for goods coming from China and Hong Kong, starting on 2 May.

If goods are sent via the international postal system, and valued at under $800, a duty rate of 30% of its value – or $25 per item – will be imposed. The $25 will be increased to $50 on 1 June.

The executive ...

