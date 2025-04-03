CNBC: Trump’s tariffs incite fury in China and dismay in Europe
CNBC reports: The French government slammed U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, with one official saying ...
Ecommerce companies and airlines will be looking closely at the new de minimis treatment in the US.
An executive order signed yesterday eliminated the de minimis exemption for goods coming from China and Hong Kong, starting on 2 May.
If goods are sent via the international postal system, and valued at under $800, a duty rate of 30% of its value – or $25 per item – will be imposed. The $25 will be increased to $50 on 1 June.
The executive ...
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
Looming Trump tariffs will create 'a bureaucratic monster' for Customs
Airfreight demand expected to weaken through Q2
Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk
De minimis change would be 'no bad thing' for logistics operators
CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades
Transpacific contract rates rise on Trump’s fickle policies
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article