CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades
CMA CGM appears to be warming to new network partners on Indian trades to compete ...
Early signs may be positive for the Gemini Cooperation’s “hub and spoke” model, but head of hubs and collaboration at APM Terminals Lars Jensen has claimed “it’s only the end of pre-season”, with the real test still to come.
At the launch of Maersk’s latest dual-fuel vessel, Adrian Maersk, Mr Jensen, said that reliability levels on the loops having left Asia had hit 96%.
“We have seen a really promising start, with the reliability on all ...
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth
US shippers slam USTR port fee plan – 'an apocalypse for trade'
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls
Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO
Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals
Europe-E Asia box rates plummeting alongside backhaul demand
