Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Orders for new box ships continue to arrive at shipyards, despite rate fears

© Jason Row yang ming
Photo: © Jason Row
By

Liner operators and tonnage providers continue to defy the downward pressure on freight rates with new orders for box ships this week.

Taiwanese operator Yang Ming fulfilled its newbuild plan by ordering three more 8,000 teu methanol-ready ships from Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    COSCO Shipping Lines Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Newbuildings Yang Ming Marine Transport Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard