MSC shopping spree for newbuilds continues, and Yang Ming joins in
MSC continues to consolidate its pole position in the carrier rankings, with orders for six ...
Liner operators and tonnage providers continue to defy the downward pressure on freight rates with new orders for box ships this week.
Taiwanese operator Yang Ming fulfilled its newbuild plan by ordering three more 8,000 teu methanol-ready ships from Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article