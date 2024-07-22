For a number of airlines, the cherry season marks a highlight on the calendar: over 2m tons are produced every year, and airlines gorge themselves on this cargo, filling entire freighters to haul it to markets far away.

However, Maersk and Chilean cherry exporters are looking to divert a large chunk of this traffic to ocean transport, with a little help from science.

In a project with the University of Chile and Chilean exporter Geofrut, Maersk has conducted a study using technology that extends the freshness of cherries, allowing longer transit times to move the highly perishable cargo without compromising its quality.

The study involved a trial shipment of cherries at different stages of ripeness, from Chile to China, to determine how to them cherries at the optimal time, maintaining top quality. The concept of ‘farm to table’ is increasingly replacing the focus on pure transit time. The Cool Chain Association, a non-profit organisation that aims to improve the temperature-controlled supply chain and fight waste, has shifted most of its focus to this.

As they are not sensitive to damage from chilling, cherries are usually stored and moved at around freezing point, with the highest possible humidity to prevent weight loss and reduced visual quality. But while temperature is critical, other aspects of ambient conditions do make a tangible difference; above all, a lower concentration of oxygen and increased levels of carbon dioxide hamper the fruit’s metabolic activity, reducing its respiration rate and ethylene production, which normally shortens the fruit’s post-harvest span.

Such changes are produced through controlled atmosphere technology. In the trial, this was combined with macro-perforated bags to maintain optimal humidity levels. And, according to the participants, the quality of these cherries after arrival in Nansha was “significantly higher” than that of cherries moved in a standard reefer box. Flavour and aroma was better preserved, they reported.

Victor Escalona, professor of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences of the University of Chile, commented: “Controlled atmosphere technology acts as a magic wand, delivering fruit to consumers as if freshly harvested, thereby revolutionising the consumer experience. This calls for investment not just for economic gains, but also to bolster global recognition and pave the way for entry into new markets.”

Chile’s cherry crop tends to travel long distances: last year 91% of its cherry exports went to China. Cherry cultivation in Chile has been expanding, and exporters have their sights on emerging markets, notably India. And, faced with competition from exporters closer to these markets – such as growers in New Zealand and South Africa – Chilean cherry shippers are eager to extend the freshness of their exports to distant markets.

Controlled atmosphere could be just the ticket. Research conducted in Turkey – another major cherry producer – confirms its promise for extended shelf life. Again, controlled atmosphere storage yielded the best results over a period of 35 days. While cherries could be stored for five weeks in a controlled atmosphere container with marketable quality, fruit in modified atmospheric conditions maintained the quality for four weeks.