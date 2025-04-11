Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Marginal gains on east-west ocean container routes in a challenging week

dreamstime_xs_28999784 (1)
ID 28999784 | Big © Xuejingwen | Dreamstime.com
By

Despite the huge uncertainty US tariffs have injected into container supply chains, and its potentially schizophrenic effect on demand, spot freight rates this week remained relatively strong.

Despite widespread reports of booking cancellations and suspensions on trades into the US, Drewry’s World Container Index (WCI), which records rates paid in the past week, saw marginal gains on almost every east-west trading route.

And today’s Shanghai Containerised Freight Index (SCFI), recording rates quoted in the past week, suggests next week will see continued ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-Mediterranean Asia-North Europe Asia-US east coast Contract negotiations Contract versus Spot Rates Rates: the eternal tango Transpacific

    Most read news

    Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia

    'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty

    'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs

    Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff

    List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools

    EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker

    Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable

    Amazon Air’s metamorphosis: 'a different air cargo unit from two years ago'

    Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China

    India withdraws access for Bangladesh transhipments, in 'very harmful' decision

    IndiGo fleet expansion plan will include a major push to boost cargo volumes

    'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'

    'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'

    Survey results: the biggest concerns for forwarders and shippers in 2025

    Gemini partners on the hunt for scarce chartered tonnage

    Trump tariffs: 'globalisation reborn'? DSV top pick