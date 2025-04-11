Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Navigating tariffs: 'like trying to solve a Rubik's cube while colour-blind'

dreamstime_m_13403457
© Alain Lacroix
By

Logistics providers tasked with ’providing clarity’ to customers have a near-impossible task when they themselves are in the dark. 

Anthony De Filippis, co-CEO of CargoTrans, described “the recent tariff whiplash” as a “metaphorical cold plunge”. 

“Some days, the ink isn’t dry on the update before it’s out of date. The pace of change is relentless,” he told The Loadstar.  

And Geodis CEO Marie-Christine Lombard said that, as a logistics provider tasked with providing clarity and clearing customer’s goods through customs on time ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    'Trump trade' CargoTrans de minimis Flexport Geodis Tariffs Trade tariffs trade war Trump Tariffs

    Most read news

    Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia

    'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty

    'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs

    Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff

    List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools

    EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker

    Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable

    Amazon Air’s metamorphosis: 'a different air cargo unit from two years ago'

    Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China

    India withdraws access for Bangladesh transhipments, in 'very harmful' decision

    IndiGo fleet expansion plan will include a major push to boost cargo volumes

    'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'

    'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'

    Survey results: the biggest concerns for forwarders and shippers in 2025

    Gemini partners on the hunt for scarce chartered tonnage

    Trump tariffs: 'globalisation reborn'? DSV top pick