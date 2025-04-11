By Charlotte Goldstone 11/04/2025

Logistics providers tasked with ’providing clarity’ to customers have a near-impossible task when they themselves are in the dark.

Anthony De Filippis, co-CEO of CargoTrans, described “the recent tariff whiplash” as a “metaphorical cold plunge”.

“Some days, the ink isn’t dry on the update before it’s out of date. The pace of change is relentless,” he told The Loadstar.

And Geodis CEO Marie-Christine Lombard said that, as a logistics provider tasked with providing clarity and clearing customer’s goods through customs on time ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN