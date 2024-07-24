By Charlie Bartlett 24/07/2024

Maersk Frankfurt, the newbuild box ship that suffered a possible electrical fault and subsequent container fire, is now headed away from India, flanked by coastguard cutters.

Although the fire is ‘doused’, according to the Indian coastguard, its vessels are still hosing the fourth row of containers, which periodically relight, say reports.

In video footage posted this morning, there is soot distinguishable on containers in the third and fifth rows, which suggests the fire was mainly contained in the fourth row.

According to local reports, the vessel is carrying some dangerous goods, including benzene and sodium cyanate, which could pose a hazard if leaked.

The vessel’s latest AIS position, according to MarineTraffic, was around 45km west of the Indian coastal town of Kundapura, heading toward open sea, accompanied by pollution control vessel Samudra Prahari, coastguard vessels and tugs Albatross 5 and Water Lily.

Owned by Japan’s Tokei Kaiun, the vessel was on its maiden voyage from Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding, having been delivered in May.

One crew member, a Filipino national, was reported killed in the fire, leaving a remaining crew of two Ukrainians, a Russian and 17 Filipino nationals.

“It is with deep regret that the ship managers have confirmed the passing of one of the crew members following the fire incident,” said Maersk over the weekend.

“The rest of the crew members are safe and accounted for. The vessel owner and ship managers are in touch with the crew and are ensuring all possible support is extended to them.”

While it will be some time before the incident is fully analysed, an electrical short-circuit and subsequent explosion has been suggested as the cause of the fire.