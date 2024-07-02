By Alessandro Pasetti 02/07/2024

Let’s observe stock market developments after the Mærsk-quits-Schenker ripple effect was widely felt in Europe’s transport and logistics sector yesterday, Spike-y Monday 1 July.

A good sign for the start of Q3 24?

Lather, rinse, repeat: because at times, sifting through the nonsense of the capital markets can be pure joy at our end.

Rather: a sign of things to come?

If indeeeeeeed you missed the fun on Spike-y Monday, during a strong day of trade that in Europe was immediately boosted…

… by the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN