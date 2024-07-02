Schenker race...Mærsk out – in the name of synergies, or the lack thereof
DSV in pole, the bulls argue
Let’s observe stock market developments after the Mærsk-quits-Schenker ripple effect was widely felt in Europe’s transport and logistics sector yesterday, Spike-y Monday 1 July.
A good sign for the start of Q3 24?
Lather, rinse, repeat: because at times, sifting through the nonsense of the capital markets can be pure joy at our end.
Rather: a sign of things to come?
If indeeeeeeed you missed the fun on Spike-y Monday, during a strong day of trade that in Europe was immediately boosted…
… by the ...
