Yamaha Motor Manufacturing partners with DHL Supply Chain
PRESS RELEASE Jul 15, 2025, 17:30 ET Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation Partners with DHL to Strengthen Supply ...
Don’t underestimate the strength…
… of DHL Group’s portfolio.
Right?
That was the key message from CFO Melanie Kreis during the call with equity analysts today after the German logistics integrator’s Q2 update that led to a +5% (relief) rally for the stock in early trade.
Pity that strength on the market was short-lived: soon after the call ended, DHL’s rise read +1.8% to €39.8, leaving plenty of room to debate whether the bulls and bears will find agreement on fair value anytime soon.
Then ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article