More carrier services in danger of attack after new Houthi announcement
Carriers have been warned to proceed “with extreme caution” following the major widening of the ...
Fluctuating weekly capacity sailing into North European ports could be exacerbating their congestion problems, according to Sea-Intelligence data.
Since 2020, the variation in capacity offered on transpacific services has “increased sharply”, but there has been “much more” deployed on the Asia-Europe trade, according to the ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article