Etihad Cargo: Enhancing connectivity and capacity through partnerships

Etihad Cargo is making significant strides in improving customer service, boosting capacity, and expanding its network through strategic partnerships.

These collaborations are vital, allowing Etihad Cargo to meet customer needs with high-quality and reliable services while extending its reach and enhancing its capabilities.

To meet the growing demand for capacity out of China, Etihad Cargo has expanded its partnership with China’s SF Airlines to increase the frequency of flights between their mega hubs, Abu Dhabi and Ezhou.

The partnership has also launched a new freighter service between Shenzhen and Abu Dhabi, adding a fifth gateway destination to Etihad Cargo’s Chinese network.

This collaboration boosts connectivity and capacity between China, the UAE, and other global destinations, providing incremental capacity in excess of 200 tonnes per week.

The increased frequency of flights between their mega hubs and the introduction of the new Shenzhen route will bring the total weekly available capacity from the partnership to 630 tonnes​.

Additionally, Etihad Cargo has formed a new partnership with Teleport to enhance capacity and frequency within Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Teleport will deploy a freighter from Ho Chi Minh City to Kuala Lumpur, increasing Etihad Cargo’s skidded capacity to meet Vietnam’s growing volume demand.

This partnership enables Teleport’s customers to move e-commerce parcels and general cargo from Kuala Lumpur to Middle Eastern destinations and beyond via Etihad Cargo’s global network.

Furthermore, Etihad Cargo will leverage leisure hubs such as Denpasar and Phuket to maximise the belly capacity of passenger flights, further increasing its operational efficiency and capacity within the region​.

To address the growing demand for air freight, particularly in North America, Etihad Cargo has strengthened its commitment by offering incremental capacity beyond its belly hold capacity in cooperation with network partner airlines.

The carrier currently provides 550 tonnes of wide-body capacity to North America, and in 2024, the carrier added Boston as a fourth gateway destination in the US, alongside New York, Chicago, and Washington.

This strategic move will introduce an incremental 250 tonnes of capacity per week to key North American destinations, including New York, Chicago, Washington, Boston, and Toronto, with connections via European gateways such as Lisbon, Barcelona, Madrid, and Rome​​.

Stanislas Brun, vice president cargo at Etihad Cargo, commented: “Adding depth to our network, expanding it both online and offline, and increasing capacity demonstrates our commitment to meeting customer needs and supporting global trade.

“Our partnerships with SF Airlines and Teleport, along with our interline agreements, play a crucial role in this strategy by providing greater access to strategic markets and enhancing our service capabilities.”

By continuously investing in infrastructure and strategic collaborations, Etihad Cargo is well-positioned to support the evolving demands of international trade.

The carrier remains committed to fostering strong partnerships, prioritising customer needs and offering dynamic solutions to meet the increasing demand for capacity across its global network.