Jacob David joins Etihad Cargo to lead product innovation

jacob david
Photo: Etihad Cargo
By

Etihad Cargo has appointed Air Canada Cargo’s Jacob David as senior manager products.

Based in Abu Dhabi, Mr David’s role will be to drive innovation and “elevate” Etihad’s product offerings.

Mr David certainly has experience in the field: he has been head of global expedited products and alliances at Air Canada Cargo for two years, and prior to that, spent eight years at Qatar Airways, most recently as head of expedited products. He was also global account manager for ecommerce, and as airmail & express product specialist.

Etihad said: “Jacob brings a wealth of expertise in product development and business strategy. His leadership will be instrumental in enhancing our IATA CEIV-certified products, such as PharmaLife, FreshForward, SecureTech, SkyStables and LiveAnimals, while ensuring we meet the evolving needs of our partners and customers.”

