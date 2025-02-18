Mark Cox to lead the team at Unsworth's new Liverpool office

By Gavin van Marle 18/02/2025

UK freight forwarder Unsworth Global Logistics has made three key management appointments at its new Liverpool office, including Mark Cox (above, right) as director of the branch.

He brings more than 25 years’ experience of the freight and logistics industry, significantly in West Africa where he held roles at regional shipping line Delmas for almost nine years, followed by four with CMA CGM. Mr Cox “will drive the commercial development of the Liverpool branch, ensuring its continued success and growth”, said the ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN