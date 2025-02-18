Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Mark Cox to lead the team at Unsworth's new Liverpool office

Unsworth Liverpool
Photo: Unsworth
By

UK freight forwarder Unsworth Global Logistics has made three key management appointments at its new Liverpool office, including Mark Cox (above, right) as director of the branch.

He brings more than 25 years’ experience of the freight and logistics industry, significantly in West Africa where he held roles at  regional shipping line Delmas for almost nine years, followed by four with CMA CGM. Mr Cox “will drive the commercial development of the Liverpool branch, ensuring its continued success and growth”, said the ...

