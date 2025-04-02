Marco Nazarri joins throng of ex-Imperial managers to boost Duvenbeck Group

By Gavin van Marle 02/04/2025

Freight forwarding veteran Marco Nazarri (above) has been appointed chief commercial officer (CCO) of German transport and contract logistics group Duvenbeck.

Mr Nazarri has more than 30 years executive leadership experience in supply chains and “a strong focus on scaling commercial performance”, the company said.

He was most recently global head of commercial of DP World’s freight forwarding operations, a role he spent nearly two years in, after three years leading the freight forwarding department of Imperial Logistics, which was then acquired ...

