Automative logistics specialist Christian Seidl joins 3PL Duvenbeck

24_11_13_PM_Duvenbeck (©) Duvenbeck_Grabas)
Photo: Duvenbeck/W. Grabas
By

German 3PL Duvenbeck has appointed automative logistics specialist Christian Seidl (above) as its new chief operating officer (COO) for the north-west region.

The company says he will be responsible for the operating business in Duvenbeck’s road and contract logistics divisions.

Mr Seidl has had a 35-year career in the logistics sector, his most recent role was as MD of industrial manufacturer Con-Pro Industrie, which has a logistics joint-venture with another of his previous employers, DP World-owned Imperial Logistics, where he was head of automotive logistics for six and a half years.

That was followed by a stint at Ceva Logistics, where he spent nearly three years as VP of global key account management for the automotive and tyre sector.

In his new role he will report directly to Duvenbeck Group CEO Hakan Bicil, the seasoned logistics executive who, after roles with Toll, Panalpina and Ceva Logistics, was CEO of Imperial during its sale to DP World.

